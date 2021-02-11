See all wikifolios
Umbrella Best-of

Josef Riegebauer
UBITrader

Performance

  • +1.4 %
    since 2021-02-06
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • 0.0 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Das Muster-Dachwikifolio investiert in die Merkmale wie "Good Money Manager" "Kontinuierliches Wachstum" und "High Performance". Das Portfolio wird durch Indikator-Signale entsprechend umgeschichtet und durch Money Management und Absicherungsstrategien soll eine möglichst geringe Volatilität erzielt werden. show more
Master data

Symbol
WF0UBI0011
Date created
2021-02-06
Index level

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).

Trader

UBITrader
Josef Riegebauer
Registered since 2020-07-28
Decision making

  • Technical analysis

