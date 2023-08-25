Skip to content
Junshi VolaTrading

JunshiTrading

Last Login: 08/25/2023

-2.0%
since 8/24/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-4.2%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

This black box trading strategy is a sophisticated approach to investing that utilizes complex algorithms to forecast volatility and make trades based on these forecasts. This strategy is designed to identify regimes equities with high and low volatility, which can be used to make profitable trades. In addition to forecasting volatility to trade equities, this strategy also incorporates risk management techniques to help minimize losses and maximize profits. This includes using Treasury Bills in Risk Off phases to enhance returns, as well as applying leverage across all positions to amplify potential gains.

Master data

Symbol

WF0VLTRDNG

Date created

08/24/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

