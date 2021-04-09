WorldGrowth-Div.Aristocrats
Last Login: 2021-04-09
Performance
-
+9.7 %since 2021-01-18
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-4.2 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-04-09 at 12:44 pmDE000A0H08S0Price CHF 27.397 2.5 %
-
Sell 2021-04-09 at 09:47 amCH0010675863Price CHF 135.097 6.2 %
Trading Idea
Fokus auf weltweite Wachstums-Aktien mit zusätzlichem Mix aus Dividenden-Perlen. Es wird ausschliesslich in Aktien und ETFs gehandelt. Zu den Fokus-Regionen zählen Europa, Nordamerika sowie die Schweiz. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF0WORLD21
|
Date created
|2021-01-18
|Index level
|
High watermark
|109.5
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-01-18
Decision making
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis