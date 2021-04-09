See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

WorldGrowth-Div.Aristocrats

Opportunist73

Performance

  • +9.7 %
    since 2021-01-18
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -4.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Fokus auf weltweite Wachstums-Aktien mit zusätzlichem Mix aus Dividenden-Perlen. Es wird ausschliesslich in Aktien und ETFs gehandelt. Zu den Fokus-Regionen zählen Europa, Nordamerika sowie die Schweiz. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF0WORLD21
Date created
2021-01-18
Index level
High watermark
109.5

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Opportunist73
Registered since 2021-01-18
Show profile

Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios