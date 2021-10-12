See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Momentum Rider

QuanTrader

Performance

  • -5.4 %
    since 2021-10-04
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -5.7 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 1.51×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Invests into the Nasdaq 3x ETF. Developed with rigorous money management and risk management. The goal is to maximize the calamar ratio.

Investiert in den Nasdaq 3x ETF. Entwickelt mit strengem Geld- und Risikomanagement. Ziel ist es, das Calamar-Verhältnis zu maximieren. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF101QUANT
Date created
2021-10-04
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

QuanTrader
Registered since 2021-10-04
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios