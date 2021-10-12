Momentum Rider
Last Login: 2021-10-12
Performance
-
-5.4 %since 2021-10-04
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-5.7 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
1.51×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-10-08 at 08:30 pmIE00BLRPRL42Price EUR 162.390 99.7 %
-
Sell 2021-10-12 at 10:30 pmIE00BLRPRL42Price EUR 153.610 99.7 %
Trading Idea
Invests into the Nasdaq 3x ETF. Developed with rigorous money management and risk management. The goal is to maximize the calamar ratio.
Investiert in den Nasdaq 3x ETF. Entwickelt mit strengem Geld- und Risikomanagement. Ziel ist es, das Calamar-Verhältnis zu maximieren. show more
Investiert in den Nasdaq 3x ETF. Entwickelt mit strengem Geld- und Risikomanagement. Ziel ist es, das Calamar-Verhältnis zu maximieren. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF101QUANT
|
Date created
|2021-10-04
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-10-04