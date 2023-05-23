Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Short Interests

am99invest

Last Login: 05/23/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.1%
since 05/17/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.0%
Max loss
0.86
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 2,800 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Hier werden die Aktien mit einem Short Interest von über 100% gekauft. Als Quelle hierfür nehme ich Aktienguide. Ich informiere mich weder über die Unternehmen noch über sonst irgendetwas. Das ist ein rein informatives Wikifolio bei dem ich die Aktien interessehalbe beobachte.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF12011969

Date created

05/17/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

ForInc TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+23.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Internet der Dinge | Technologie

Marius Rimmelin

+13.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Succestecbrands

Wilfried Schopges

+15.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Healthcare Demography

Arne Briest

+17.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Vola-Trading

Helmuth Siller

+37.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Intelligent Matrix Trend

Christian Jagd

+20.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

High-Tech Stock Picking

Stefan Waldhauser

+11.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Invest Only In The Best!

Patrick Kranz

+12.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Digitale Revolution

Philipp Haas

+8.3%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG