Smart Stocks BHS
-2.2%
since 05/30/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.3%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
15%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Anlagehorizont ca 10 Jahre Mix aus Etfs und Aktien Es werden nur wenige,dafür gezielt Aktien dazu gekauft, verkauft wird nichts. Es ist mein eigenes Projekt und ich würde mich freuen wenn es ein wenig Aufmerksamkeit bekommt. Dies ist ein Wachstumdepot mit einem Core aus 3 Etfs. Dieses Portfolio dient als Ergänzung nicht als Hauptdepot.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF14091997
Date created
05/30/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0