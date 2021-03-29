Global Growth Core
Last Login: 2021-03-29
Performance
-
-0.5 %since 2021-03-29
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-03-29 at 06:32 pmCA6979001089Price EUR 25.130 6.1 %
-
Sell 2021-03-29 at 06:30 pmAU000000CUV3Price EUR 17.690 0.5 %
Trading Idea
In diesem Wikifolio setze ich auf Aktien die Megatrends, wie AI, Gesundheit, Gaming, Payment, etc. abdecken und die künftig überproportional wachsen sollen. Dabei fokussiere ich mich auf wenige Positionen (10-15 Unternehmen), die dementsprechend stark gewichtet werden (maximal 25% Gewichtung für eine einzelne Position). show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF17000000
|
Date created
|2021-03-29
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-02-23