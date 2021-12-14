See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Low-Risk-Pivot

Arkadiusz Horzela
NemesisInvest

Performance

  • +8.6 %
    since 2021-02-23
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -10.8 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.70×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

We are looking for low-risk entry points within a base-building period in growth stocks. Our market are US stocks and ETF's. We're looking for strong stocks that are already in an uptrend, built a longer base period, and try to break out to reach new highs.

Risk model:
- Initial risk for an individual stock is max. 8 %
- Maximum position size is 25 % of the portfolio
- We're using progressive exposure if the stock works in the right direction
- Average holding period for a stock is 17 days
- It's possible that we go to 100 % cash if the market is difficult
- short-selling is possible to hedge our positions in difficult times
show more

Master data

Symbol
WF19082605
Date created
2021-02-23
Index level
High watermark
110.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

NemesisInvest
Arkadiusz Horzela
Registered since 2013-11-25
Show profile

Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios