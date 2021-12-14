Low-Risk-Pivot
Last Login: 2021-12-14
Performance
+8.6 %since 2021-02-23
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-10.8 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.70×Risk factor
Trading Idea
We are looking for low-risk entry points within a base-building period in growth stocks. Our market are US stocks and ETF's. We're looking for strong stocks that are already in an uptrend, built a longer base period, and try to break out to reach new highs.
Risk model:
- Initial risk for an individual stock is max. 8 %
- Maximum position size is 25 % of the portfolio
- We're using progressive exposure if the stock works in the right direction
- Average holding period for a stock is 17 days
- It's possible that we go to 100 % cash if the market is difficult
- short-selling is possible to hedge our positions in difficult times
Master data
Symbol
|WF19082605
Date created
|2021-02-23
|Index level
High watermark
|110.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Arkadiusz Horzela
Registered since 2013-11-25
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis