Green Planet Capital
Last Login: 2022-02-15
Performance
+106.6 %since 2022-02-11
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-17.9 %Maximum loss (to date)
-Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2022-02-15 at 08:37 pmDE000CU3RPS9Price EUR 86.320 <0.1%
Sell 2022-02-15 at 08:36 pmUS5398301094Price EUR 338.800 0.5%
Trading Idea
Das Depot verfolgt einen Multi-Asset Ansatz und soll eine überdurchschnittliche Performance erreichen. Es wird in max. 30 Aktien und ETF investiert. Ein Wert der zwischen 5-10 % verliert, wird entfernt.
In Hebelprotukte wird max. 10 des gesamten Depotwertes investiert. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
|WF19689000
Date created
|2022-02-11
|Index level
High watermark
|213.2
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Gerrit Oehlmann
Registered since 2015-06-02