LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

invest and wait

jan2022

Last Login: 06/21/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.3%
since 06/20/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.4%
Max loss
0.50
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Ziel dieses Portfolio ist es, in weltweit fundamental Starke und mit einem Burggraben ausgestattete Unternehmen zu investieren. Das Portfolio läuft in einem Sparplan mit teilweise gezielten Nachkäufen. Anlagehorizont sind mindestens 20 Jahre pro Unternehmen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF19876248

Date created

06/20/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Decision making

Fundamental analysis

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Trend Select Prime

Frank Keip

+16.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Online Gaming und E-Sports

Fabian Dreher

+17.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Boerse Online Basiswerte

Lars Winter

+4.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Multi-Asset Allokation

Philipp Weller

+33.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge nach Levy

Florian Schneider

+16.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Intelligent Matrix Trend

Christian Jagd

+24.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

investresearch stockpicker

Philipp Haas

+14.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Grundinvestment

Simon Weishar

+25.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Technology Outperformance

Sebastian Götz

+19.8%
Ø-Perf. per year