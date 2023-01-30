Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

MUKsChoices

mukherjee1959

Last Login: 01/30/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.5%
since 12/18/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
43 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Ich handle hier fiktiv Aktien und Optionsscheine (hier nur als Beimischung) weltweit - der Anlagehorizont ist kurz- und langfristig, Swingtrading ist für mich die Basis - ich hoffe auf ca. 20% Rendite je Jahr -

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF1MUK1959

Date created

12/18/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.4

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

PPinvest Searching Alpha

Paul Pleus

+20.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Lithium und Elektromobilitaet

Matthias Junk

+36.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+12.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge&Trading

Dennis Raute

+8.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Wasser - Rohstoff der Zukunft

Stefan Krick

+6.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investment in Wasserstoff Aktien

Arnd-Rüdiger Schwarz

+35.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Brands

Martin Fischbach

+10.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Healthcare

Martin Fischbach

+4.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergMomentum

Uwe Jaennert

+16.2%
Ø-Perf. per year