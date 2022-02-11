See all wikifolios
MaxiScalibusa
Jörg Zimmer
Performance

  • +0.7 %
    since 2022-02-04
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.9 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.69×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Stocks and ETFs that are currently in a strong upswing are to be included. The goal is to participate in a rally, to follow the trend and to make the jump in time. The sale should be done according to an own indicator model.

The holding period should be predominantly short term. It should also be possible to distribute the weighting according to current trend strength. Everything that serves a maximum performance should be possible here.

Selection shall be made through technical analysis using charting techniques. Technical indicators such as relative strength and momentum may be included in the selection process. All shares and ETFs that can be traded here can be used, including instruments on falling prices. The highest possible return is aimed for.

ALOHA show more

Master data

Symbol
WF1NATION1
Date created
2022-02-04
Index level
High watermark
100.3

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Registered since 2015-10-15
Decision making

  • Technical analysis

