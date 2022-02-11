ONE ONE
Last Login: 2022-02-11
Performance
+0.7 %since 2022-02-04
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-0.9 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.69×Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2022-02-10 at 09:38 pmCA64128F7039Price EUR 0.507 1.0 %
Sell 2022-02-10 at 08:20 pmUS26924G5080Price EUR 9.291 2.8 %
Trading Idea
ONE ONE
Stocks and ETFs that are currently in a strong upswing are to be included. The goal is to participate in a rally, to follow the trend and to make the jump in time. The sale should be done according to an own indicator model.
The holding period should be predominantly short term. It should also be possible to distribute the weighting according to current trend strength. Everything that serves a maximum performance should be possible here.
Selection shall be made through technical analysis using charting techniques. Technical indicators such as relative strength and momentum may be included in the selection process. All shares and ETFs that can be traded here can be used, including instruments on falling prices. The highest possible return is aimed for.
ALOHA show more
Master data
Symbol
|WF1NATION1
Date created
|2022-02-04
|Index level
High watermark
|100.3
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Jörg Zimmer
Registered since 2015-10-15
Decision making
- Technical analysis