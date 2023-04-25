1 Prozent am Tag
+0.9%
since 04/21/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.7%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 100 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
1 Prozent am Tag mit maximal 10 Prozent Einsatz vom ganzen Cash! Hebel bis zu 30 möglich! Daytrading mit sehr kurze Trades. Hauptsächlich NASDAQ Lasse die Trades normalerweise nicht weiterlaufen 1 Prozent am Tag genügt!
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF1PROZ3NT
Date created
04/21/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
102.0