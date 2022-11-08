Absolute Return - Nisal Walpola
Trading Idea
The portfolio will consist mainly of equities and equity derivatives. The focus will be on both long and short stratergies to outperform given market benchmarks. The investing/trading stratergy will be focussed on swing trading, mid- to long term investing and day trading stratergies. Needless to say the aim is to manage the portfolio actively and efficiently. The portfolio risk/volatility will be limited to a maximum of 12% of the total portfolio volume, the portfolio will additionally follow a riskier investment stratergie than the "Market-portfolio".
WF20011901
10/25/2022
100.0