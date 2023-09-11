Global Top Brands
+1.1%
since 9/7/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
This Wikifolio will invest in the top global brands as per the Interbrands Best Global Brands rankings. Allocation will be as per the market cap and brand value with monthly balancing, and an annual reallocation based on new rankings.
Master data
Symbol
WF20BRANDS
Date created
09/07/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
101.5