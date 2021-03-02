See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Raising Stars Investors

Davide Pecorari
DavidePecorari

Performance

  • +3.7 %
    since 2020-10-21
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -10.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.44×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Investment in Trendy stocks balanced with asset allocation techniques.
A deep analisys of the more interesting markets is conducted in order to find the most intresting stocks from a Value and a Momentum standpoint.
Then asset allocation techniques are used to mantain a controlled portfolio risk.
The portfolio is generally invested in international stocks with a part of the portfolio managed with ETF. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF33659371
Date created
2020-10-21
Index level
High watermark
110.6

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

DavidePecorari
Davide Pecorari
Registered since 2016-11-23
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios