Raising Stars Investors
Last Login: 2021-03-02
Performance
-
+3.7 %since 2020-10-21
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-10.2 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.44×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-02-19 at 04:41 pmFR0010757781Price EUR 10.556 0.5 %
-
Sell 2021-02-19 at 04:40 pmUS91829F1049Price EUR 19.400 1.1 %
Trading Idea
Investment in Trendy stocks balanced with asset allocation techniques.
A deep analisys of the more interesting markets is conducted in order to find the most intresting stocks from a Value and a Momentum standpoint.
Then asset allocation techniques are used to mantain a controlled portfolio risk.
The portfolio is generally invested in international stocks with a part of the portfolio managed with ETF. show more
A deep analisys of the more interesting markets is conducted in order to find the most intresting stocks from a Value and a Momentum standpoint.
Then asset allocation techniques are used to mantain a controlled portfolio risk.
The portfolio is generally invested in international stocks with a part of the portfolio managed with ETF. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF33659371
|
Date created
|2020-10-21
|Index level
|
High watermark
|110.6
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Davide Pecorari
Registered since 2016-11-23