Trading Ideen Long Short
-0.7%
since 09/20/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Mit meinem Wikifolio will ich aktuelle politische, sowie wirtschaftliche Ereignisse spielen. Dazu werden Derivate genutzt. Der Grundbaustein wird mit Growth / Value Titeln abgebildet, die überdurchschnittliche Chancen bieten.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF33716234
Date created
09/20/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0