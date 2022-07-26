Ewigkeits-Investment
-0.1%
since 07/22/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.5%
Max loss
0.31
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
das Portfolio soll Aktien ähnlich Renditen abwerfen bei minimalen Risiko. Es soll durch ETF‘s abgebildet werden. Es soll sozusagen ein Allwetter Depot werden und in jeder Marktphase funktionieren. Es soll quasi eine marktneutrale Strategie verfolgen egal ob wir eine hohe Inflation, eine Deflation, positives oder negatives Wirtschaftswachstum herrscht.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF77778777
Date created
07/22/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0