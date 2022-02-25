Investment in Future Tech
Performance
+1.6 %since 2022-02-22
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-2.3 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.83×Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2022-02-24 at 06:22 pmUS37954Y8710Price USD 21.780 <0.1%
Sell 2022-02-24 at 05:54 pmUS02156B1035Price USD 55.123 14.0%
Trading Idea
Long-term venture investment in new technologies. It has high risks and huge profits in case of successful scaling of its technology or product. Priority in the portfolio will be given to biotech and fintech companies that are at the very beginning of their journey with the goal of being the first to enter companies such as Apple, Google, Amazon, Moderna and others and get the maximum profit from them during their most active years of growth. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WF777FT777
Date created
|2022-02-22
|Index level
High watermark
|100.9
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-11-29
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis