Accountants Alpha

Jonas Josef

 | TheAccountant89

Last Login: 10/18/2022

+0.3%
since 10/15/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
0.06
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Accountants Alpha besteht aus Werten, die, meiner Meinung nach, langfristig für eine gute Rendite sorgen sollen. Der Value Gedanke, in Anlehnung an Buffett und Graham, soll dabei stets beachtet werden. Die fundamentale Qualität soll sich hauptsächlich in folgenden Kennzahlen widerspiegeln: -Bewertungsanalyse (KUV, KGV, KBV , PEG, DCF) -Bilanzanalyse (Eigenkapitalquote, Eigenkapitalrendite, Verschuldungsgrad, Cash Quote) -Margenanalyse (Brutto- und Nettomarge) -Wachstumsanalyse (Umsatz- und EBIT Wachstum, Rule of 40, EPS Wachstum) -Piotroski F-Score

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFACCALPHA

Date created

10/15/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

