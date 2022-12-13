Beste_Ideen
0.0%
since 12/03/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.00%
Certificate fee per year
0%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
10 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Von den Besten profitieren: Diese ebenso schlichte wie banale sowie bestechende Idee liegt diesem Dach-wikifolio zugrunde. Verschiedene Anlagestile, unterschiedliche Anlageuniversien erfolgreicher Portfolien miteinander zu verbinden ist die Idee.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFBESTIDEE
Date created
12/03/2022
Index level
-
Investment Universe
The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).