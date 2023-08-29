HG Strategic Big Cap agressive 9
+1.1%
since 8/25/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.8%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 1,000 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Investiert wir in bis zu 50 verschiedene aussichtsreiche US Werte. Entscheidend ist hauptsächlich das Kursmomentum zum Stichtag. Das Rebalancing erfolgt einmal jährlich. Es kann zu starken Kurausschlägen kommen.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFBIGCMOM9
Date created
08/25/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.1