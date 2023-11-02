Skip to content
Best Stocks and Great Patience

SuperElle

Last Login: 11/02/2023

+18.3%
since 7/8/2022
+11.8%
Ø-Perf. per year
+19.1%
Performance (1yr)
22.4%
Volatility (1yr)
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details

Feed

Trading Idea

The idea is to pick up great opportunities and be sufficiently patient to let them realize their potentials. The asset universe and decision rules are chosen as broad as possible. By turbulant market the wikifolio might stay in cash.

Master data

Symbol

WFBSGP1234

Date created

07/08/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

119.5

Investment Universe

