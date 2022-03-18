See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Best of Gehebelt

Martin Backschat
MabaTrader

Performance

  • +0.4 %
    since 2022-03-16
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio and the wikiolio chart, register now – completely free of charge.

Register

Trading Idea

Dieses Dachwikifolio konzentriert sich auf Wikifolios, die mit Hebelprodukten und Anlagezertifikaten arbeiten. Die Auswahl erfolgt nach Kriterien wie Drawdown vs Jahresperformance; und vor allem Stabilität bei Krisen und Bärenmärkten.
Im Prinzip sind es die Wikifolios mit Hebel, in die ich echtes Geld investiere. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WFBSTGHBLT
Date created
2022-03-16
Index level

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).

Trader

MabaTrader
Martin Backschat
Registered since 2021-03-03
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios