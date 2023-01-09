Register
Commodities FX Interest Rates

Michel Weiss

 | Quanticus

Last Login: 01/09/2023

+1.9%
since 01/06/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

15%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Das weltweite Rohstoff und Währungsuniversum soll durch ein quantitatives, proprietäres Handelssystem auf deren Bewertung hin durchsucht werden. In unter- oder überbewertete Rohstoffe und Währungspaare soll in einem, bis zu langfristigen Hold-Ansatz investiert werden können (long/short). Das Portfolio kann bis zu 20 Rohstoffe und Währungspaare umfassen welche durch Futures, Optionsscheine, strukturierte Produkte, ETF, Fonds usw. abgedeckt werden. Grundsätzlich ist das Portfolio immer investiert und kann maximal 100% long oder 100% short sein.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFCMDTFXIR

Date created

01/06/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

