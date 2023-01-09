Commodities FX Interest Rates
+1.9%
since 01/06/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
15%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Das weltweite Rohstoff und Währungsuniversum soll durch ein quantitatives, proprietäres Handelssystem auf deren Bewertung hin durchsucht werden. In unter- oder überbewertete Rohstoffe und Währungspaare soll in einem, bis zu langfristigen Hold-Ansatz investiert werden können (long/short). Das Portfolio kann bis zu 20 Rohstoffe und Währungspaare umfassen welche durch Futures, Optionsscheine, strukturierte Produkte, ETF, Fonds usw. abgedeckt werden. Grundsätzlich ist das Portfolio immer investiert und kann maximal 100% long oder 100% short sein.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFCMDTFXIR
Date created
01/06/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0