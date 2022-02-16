EAP_SS22_Coati
Last Login: 2022-02-16
Performance
-
-0.1 %since 2022-02-13
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.5 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.64×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsComment 2022-02-16 at 05:28 pm
-
Buy 2022-02-15 at 06:31 pmUS0846707026Price CHF 293.405 5.0%
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Our fund focuses primarily on the optimizing shareholder value through a multi-stage investment approach. As a first quality measure, we focus only on European and North American listed companies with a market capitalization of at least $ 500 million. In addition to an equity approach, this fund invests up to 10% in gold and a 5% cash position. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFCOATI111
|
Date created
|2022-02-13
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2022-02-13