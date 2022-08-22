Crypto Trading Long and Short
+18.5%
since 12/29/2021
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-25.6%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
20%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
236 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Trading Crypto Assets long and short. ************************************** ************************************** ************************************** ************************************** **************************************
Master data
Symbol
WFCRYPTO21
Date created
12/29/2021
Index level
-
High watermark
144.6