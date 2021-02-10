See all wikifolios
Schwemmpire Growth Alpha

DerDieter

Performance

  • +4.9 %
    since 2021-02-01
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.3 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Sammlung erfolgreicher Wikifolios zur Vermehrung von Geld, Risiko etwas gestreuter.

Ich achte darauf das die Inhaber der Wikis schon länger tätig sind und häufig handeln.

Hebelprodukte sind gerne gesehen.
Master data

Symbol
WFDAGODUCK
Date created
2021-02-01
Index level

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).

Trader

DerDieter
Registered since 2020-11-27
