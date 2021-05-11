DeKai Dachdecker
Last Login: 2021-05-11
Performance
-
-31.0 %since 2021-02-16
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-29.3 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-04-12 at 03:39 pmDE000LS9JAS8Price EUR 0.175 <0.1 %
-
Sell 2021-04-12 at 01:14 pmDE000LS9PYH8Price EUR 1,990.997 5.3 %
Trading Idea
In diesem Dachwikifolio sind für mich Vielversprechende Wikifolios untergebracht.
Sowohl Alteingesessene Als auch neue Wikis. Wikis Könne auch Hebel Produkte enthalten.
Wikis mit schlechter Performance Fliegen raus und werden durch neue ersetzt.
show more
Sowohl Alteingesessene Als auch neue Wikis. Wikis Könne auch Hebel Produkte enthalten.
Wikis mit schlechter Performance Fliegen raus und werden durch neue ersetzt.
show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFDEKAI003
|
Date created
|2021-02-16
|Index level
Rules
Investment Universe
The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).
Trader
Registered since 2020-08-24