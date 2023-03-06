Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

De Profundis

deprofundis

Last Login: 03/06/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-3.8%
since 02/26/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-5.3%
Max loss
0.87
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
7 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Unterbewertete Titel mit großem Potenzial sollten in diesem Portfolio zusammengestellt werden. Die Aktien müssen extrem unterbewertet sein und das sollte auch auf dem Chart des Titels ersichtlich sein.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFDPROFUND

Date created

02/26/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Marktsentiment

Florian Bub

+9.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Dividende und Eigenkapital Deutschland

Holger Degener

+14.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nebenwerte Europa

Philipp Haas

+14.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergMomentum

Uwe Jaennert

+15.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordamerika ETF und Einzelwerte

Thomas Steih

+14.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+13.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

CETAN - Bearish and Puts only

Martin Strack

+66.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

TanTeo Torpedo Invest

Holger Heidhof

+83.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltigkeit Wasser

Marcus Hindenberger

+18.7%
Ø-Perf. per year