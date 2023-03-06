De Profundis
-3.8%
since 02/26/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-5.3%
Max loss
0.87
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
7 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Unterbewertete Titel mit großem Potenzial sollten in diesem Portfolio zusammengestellt werden. Die Aktien müssen extrem unterbewertet sein und das sollte auch auf dem Chart des Titels ersichtlich sein.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFDPROFUND
Date created
02/26/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0