Disruptive-Innovation
+1.4%
since 07/12/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.9%
Max loss
0.39
Risk factor
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
18%
Performance fee
Trading Idea
This portfolio will be focused on mostly early stage companies which I believe will drive significant value over the long term. The emphasis will be on companies that are disrupting an industry, but not widely recognized.
Master data
Symbol
WFDSRPTINO
Date created
07/12/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
101.5
Decision making
Fundamental analysis