LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Disruptive-Innovation

DeepTechDives

Last Login: 07/18/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.4%
since 07/12/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.9%
Max loss
0.39
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

18%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
6 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

This portfolio will be focused on mostly early stage companies which I believe will drive significant value over the long term. The emphasis will be on companies that are disrupting an industry, but not widely recognized.

Master data

Symbol

WFDSRPTINO

Date created

07/12/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

101.5

Decision making

Fundamental analysis

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Unterbewertete Marken-Aktien & Wachstum

Martin Zipfel

+9.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Goldesel-Investing

Michael Flender

+8.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltige Dividendenstars

Philipp Haas

+13.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Succestecbrands

Wilfried Schopges

+16.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Minus Sinus Value Select

Christoph Neemann

+16.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Carpe diem Aktientrading

Dirk Middendorf

+16.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aktien-Werte First

Wilhelm Reuss

+13.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordamerika ETF und Einzelwerte

Thomas Steih

+20.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Wasser - Rohstoff der Zukunft

Stefan Krick

+7.5%
Ø-Perf. per year