Disruption Leaders
-0.5%
since 01/18/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.1%
Max loss
0.95
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
The Disruption Leaders Portfolio aims to achieve an attractive performance by investing into leaders of disruption in different industries. Assets are diversified over 10 - 20 investments which are picked through the fund manager. At the manager's discretion, the number of holdings can also be below 10 if deemed necessary.
Master data
Symbol
WFDSRPTNLD
Date created
01/18/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0