ESG Dividends for Passive Income

TrendESG

Performance

  • +1.5 %
    since 2021-07-20
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.4 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.44×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

The portfolio will invest in Companies with an ESG rating equal or higher than 7 which have a annual dividend payout of equal or higher than 6%.

ESG score and Dividend ratio in % considered on the day of investment in the particular stock.

The investor can generate a passive income stream with dividends.
On the other hand, the investor might benefit from rising stock valuations due to increasing demand of green, sustainable rated companies.

The portfolio will invest in stocks, options and other products related to the investment idea.
Master data

Symbol
WFESG7DIV6
Date created
2021-07-20
Index level
High watermark
101.6

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

TrendESG
Registered since 2021-07-17
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis

