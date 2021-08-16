ESG Dividends for Passive Income
Trading Idea
The portfolio will invest in Companies with an ESG rating equal or higher than 7 which have a annual dividend payout of equal or higher than 6%.
ESG score and Dividend ratio in % considered on the day of investment in the particular stock.
The investor can generate a passive income stream with dividends.
On the other hand, the investor might benefit from rising stock valuations due to increasing demand of green, sustainable rated companies.
The portfolio will invest in stocks, options and other products related to the investment idea.
Master data
Symbol
|WFESG7DIV6
Date created
|2021-07-20
|Index level
High watermark
|101.6
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-07-17
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis