Rohstoffminer und Explorer

DMec86

Performance

  • -1.1 %
    since 2022-03-30
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.5 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Aussichtreiche Miner und Explorer mit Wachstumspotential. Mischung aus stabilen und wachstumsorientieren Titeln.

Es wird versucht optimale Kombinationen herauszuarbeiten und so der Inflation entgegenzutreten. show more
Master data

Symbol
WFEXPLMIN1
Date created
2022-03-30
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

DMec86
Registered since 2020-04-05
