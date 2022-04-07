Rohstoffminer und Explorer
Last Login: 2022-04-07
Performance
-
-1.1 %since 2022-03-30
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-1.5 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsComment 2022-04-04 at 12:24 pm
-
Buy 2022-04-07 at 10:58 amZAE000013181Price EUR 115.000 5.8%
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Aussichtreiche Miner und Explorer mit Wachstumspotential. Mischung aus stabilen und wachstumsorientieren Titeln.
Es wird versucht optimale Kombinationen herauszuarbeiten und so der Inflation entgegenzutreten. show more
Es wird versucht optimale Kombinationen herauszuarbeiten und so der Inflation entgegenzutreten. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFEXPLMIN1
|
Date created
|2022-03-30
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-04-05