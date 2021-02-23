FFA - value strategy
Last Login: 2021-02-23
Performance
-
-4.3 %since 2021-02-21
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-2.2 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsComment 2021-02-21 at 04:14 pm
-
Buy 2021-02-23 at 07:31 amSE0007126024Price EUR 208.652 13.6 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Fortes Fortuna Adjuvant
.....................................................................
80 Nasdaq bluechips
10 Crypto
10 Precious Metall
.....................................................................
High Risk, High Return, Mid Term Strategy show more
.....................................................................
80 Nasdaq bluechips
10 Crypto
10 Precious Metall
.....................................................................
High Risk, High Return, Mid Term Strategy show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFFFA00007
|
Date created
|2021-02-21
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-02-21