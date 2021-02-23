See all wikifolios
FFA - value strategy

DiamondhandZ

Performance

  • -4.3 %
    since 2021-02-21
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -2.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Fortes Fortuna Adjuvant

.....................................................................

80 Nasdaq bluechips
10 Crypto
10 Precious Metall

.....................................................................

High Risk, High Return, Mid Term Strategy show more
Master data

Symbol
WFFFA00007
Date created
2021-02-21
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

Investment Universe

Trader

DiamondhandZ
Registered since 2021-02-21
