Fibo German 40 Alpha Swing
0.0%
since 07/18/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
0.04
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
30%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea
Trading the Dax Index and the Shares by Volatility with AI Signals. Short term Trading. We use this EMA and some Volatility Signals to create the setup. We do a setup for each day. We trade also news and information.
Master data
Symbol
WFFIBOGEAS
Date created
07/18/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0