Future is Now
Last Login: 2021-02-23
Performance
-
-1.7 %since 2021-02-20
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
0.0 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
Trading Idea
Investments in alle Zukunftstrends (Vor allem Security, Gaming, HighTech, Biotech, Space, Kryptowährungen & Defi, Green Energy). Investiert wird hauptsächlich in Aktien und Etfs mit kurz bis langfristigem Anlagehorizont. Vereinzelt kann auch in riskante Penny Stocks investiert werden, falls sich etwas vielversprechendes ergibt. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFFTRE2050
|
Date created
|2021-02-20
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2017-09-22
Decision making
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis