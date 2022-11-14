Fundamental_2022
+6.5%
since 08/31/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-10.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
75 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Investition in Aktien, deren fundamentale Analyse eine positive Entwicklung versprechen. Ziel ist es einige wenige Aktien und sich auf diese zu fokussieren. Investiert wird primär in Aktien. Der Rest wird in ETFs zwischengeparkt.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFFUND2022
Date created
08/31/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
105.6