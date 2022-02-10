Investments into the future

Trading Idea

Based on my strong belief that technology should serve first and foremost humanity this wikifolio targets investment for innovation-led growth and societal progression. Initial focus will be set on following areas:

- Digital Payments (including leveraging DLT employment for digital assets)

- Energy (Incl. Renewables, distributed energy generation and green hydrogen)

- Technology & Innovation (Key and deep technologies, currently being AI, VR, autonomous systems, data analytics)

- Strong Consumer Brands (with high sustainability and climate protection acumen)

- Health (based on selected treatment and research areas along mental health and longevity and incl. digital solutions) - Biotech

- Consumer Goods

- Utilities & Infrastructure



This wikifolio will have a mid- to long term orientation related to investments in disruptive technologies. Performance will be partly achieved with „buying the dips" in volatile and cyclical investment opportunities. Solid income is planned by a few utilities and infra companies with consistent dividend yields.