Investments into the future

MariaJose

Performance

  • -2.3 %
    since 2021-12-29
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -8.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.54×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Based on my strong belief that technology should serve first and foremost humanity this wikifolio targets investment for innovation-led growth and societal progression. Initial focus will be set on following areas:
- Digital Payments (including leveraging DLT employment for digital assets)
- Energy (Incl. Renewables, distributed energy generation and green hydrogen)
- Technology & Innovation (Key and deep technologies, currently being AI, VR, autonomous systems, data analytics)
- Strong Consumer Brands (with high sustainability and climate protection acumen)
- Health (based on selected treatment and research areas along mental health and longevity and incl. digital solutions) - Biotech
- Consumer Goods
- Utilities & Infrastructure

This wikifolio will have a mid- to long term orientation related to investments in disruptive technologies. Performance will be partly achieved with „buying the dips“ in volatile and cyclical investment opportunities. Solid income is planned by a few utilities and infra companies with consistent dividend yields. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFFUTINV01
Date created
2021-12-29
Index level
High watermark
100.4

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

MariaJose
Registered since 2019-01-06
