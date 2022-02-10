Investments into the future
Last Login: 2022-02-10
Performance
-
-2.3 %since 2021-12-29
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-8.1 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.54×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2022-02-07 at 05:43 pmNL0015000DX5Price EUR 4.500 1.6 %
-
Sell 2022-02-09 at 03:39 pmUS46571Y1073Price EUR 22.000 4.0 %
Trading Idea
Based on my strong belief that technology should serve first and foremost humanity this wikifolio targets investment for innovation-led growth and societal progression. Initial focus will be set on following areas:
- Digital Payments (including leveraging DLT employment for digital assets)
- Energy (Incl. Renewables, distributed energy generation and green hydrogen)
- Technology & Innovation (Key and deep technologies, currently being AI, VR, autonomous systems, data analytics)
- Strong Consumer Brands (with high sustainability and climate protection acumen)
- Health (based on selected treatment and research areas along mental health and longevity and incl. digital solutions) - Biotech
- Consumer Goods
- Utilities & Infrastructure
This wikifolio will have a mid- to long term orientation related to investments in disruptive technologies. Performance will be partly achieved with „buying the dips“ in volatile and cyclical investment opportunities. Solid income is planned by a few utilities and infra companies with consistent dividend yields. show more
- Digital Payments (including leveraging DLT employment for digital assets)
- Energy (Incl. Renewables, distributed energy generation and green hydrogen)
- Technology & Innovation (Key and deep technologies, currently being AI, VR, autonomous systems, data analytics)
- Strong Consumer Brands (with high sustainability and climate protection acumen)
- Health (based on selected treatment and research areas along mental health and longevity and incl. digital solutions) - Biotech
- Consumer Goods
- Utilities & Infrastructure
This wikifolio will have a mid- to long term orientation related to investments in disruptive technologies. Performance will be partly achieved with „buying the dips“ in volatile and cyclical investment opportunities. Solid income is planned by a few utilities and infra companies with consistent dividend yields. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFFUTINV01
|
Date created
|2021-12-29
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.4
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2019-01-06