Golden Companies

Gold as a deep value & dividends strategy This portfolio is strategized and focused around the biggest anti-bubble of a century of investing: Gold. Gold has been tested as a "store of wealth" and being used for trade for more than 3'000 years. And today delivers the biggest investing opportunity of a lifetime by offering actual hedge against uncertainty a sound base of what actual money should be worth and common sense. The portfolio is meant to deliver sustained dividend growth and appreciation by "best in class" and "high growth" diversified assets.