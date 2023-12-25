Edged Gold
+0.7%
since 11/27/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-1.4%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Feed
Trading Idea
In a high inflationary cycle the strategy involves a focus on commodities, primarily comprises wikifolio holdings in precious metals such as gold and silver, along with diversified exposure to commodities. The investment horizon is mid-term, indicating a strategic approach rather than short-term speculation. Key decision-making relies on insights derived from the Commitments of Traders (COT) report positions. This approach allows the strategy to align its investments with prevailing market sentiment and positions, enhancing its ability to navigate the challenges and opportunities associated with high inflation.
Master data
Symbol
WFGOLD3000
Date created
11/27/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
101.0