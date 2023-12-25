Skip to content
Edged Gold

Lagamail

Last Login: 12/25/2023

+0.7%
since 11/27/2023
Performance (1mo)
Volatility (max)
-1.4%
Max loss
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details

Feed

Trading Idea

In a high inflationary cycle the strategy involves a focus on commodities, primarily comprises wikifolio holdings in precious metals such as gold and silver, along with diversified exposure to commodities. The investment horizon is mid-term, indicating a strategic approach rather than short-term speculation. Key decision-making relies on insights derived from the Commitments of Traders (COT) report positions. This approach allows the strategy to align its investments with prevailing market sentiment and positions, enhancing its ability to navigate the challenges and opportunities associated with high inflation.

Master data

Symbol

WFGOLD3000

Date created

11/27/2023

Index level

High watermark

101.0

Investment Universe

