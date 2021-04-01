Golf and Sports
Last Login: 2021-04-01
Performance
-
-4.5 %since 2021-03-15
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-6.2 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.60×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsComment 2021-03-15 at 10:06 pm
-
Buy 2021-03-31 at 01:02 pmUS1311931042Price EUR 23.200 4.9 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Wir brauchen frische Luft und Bewegung. Golf kann man in jedem Alter spielen.
Internationale Aktien aus diesem Sektor. Die Gewichtung wird je nach Einschätzung des Potentials und Risikos angepasst, Horizont langfristig. show more
Internationale Aktien aus diesem Sektor. Die Gewichtung wird je nach Einschätzung des Potentials und Risikos angepasst, Horizont langfristig. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFGOLFSLOW
|
Date created
|2021-03-15
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2018-09-30