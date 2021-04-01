See all wikifolios
Golf and Sports

Slowhand60

Performance

  • -4.5 %
    since 2021-03-15
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -6.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.60×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Wir brauchen frische Luft und Bewegung. Golf kann man in jedem Alter spielen.
Internationale Aktien aus diesem Sektor. Die Gewichtung wird je nach Einschätzung des Potentials und Risikos angepasst, Horizont langfristig. show more
Master data

Symbol
WFGOLFSLOW
Date created
2021-03-15
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Slowhand60
Registered since 2018-09-30
