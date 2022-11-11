Rendite Select

Register
-0.7%
since 11/09/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
3 / 10 Reservations
EUR 3,100 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Investition in internationale Rentenfonds. Bevorzugt werden Fonds mit Nachhaltigkeitsmerkmalen. Die Entscheidungsfindung erfolgt nach qualitativen Kriterien im GENEON Anlageausschuss. Die Währungsallokation kann abhängig von der Marktlage frei gewählt werden.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFGREENBDS

Date created

11/09/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

