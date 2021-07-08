See all wikifolios
Gruppe 3

Lukas Schwientek
ICR

Performance

  • +1.5 %
    since 2021-03-17
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -5.3 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Dies ist das Wikifolio der Gruppe 3 des Investment Clubs Regensburg e.V.
Der Investmenthorizont ist >6 Monate. Dieses Wikifolio wird aktiv von Studenten betreut. Es dient überwiegend dem Lernzweck. Rechtliche Ansprüche bestehen nicht. show more
Master data

Symbol
WFGRUPPE03
Date created
2021-03-17
Index level
High watermark
105.3

ICR
Lukas Schwientek
Registered since 2019-11-07
