Heisse Eisen01

Thomas Schneider
thomschn

  • +4.8 %
    since 2020-12-04
  • -10.9 %
    Maximum loss (to date): -10.9 %
  • 0.61×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Hier werden aktuell gehypte Themen nachgebildet die für mich Interessant sind. Vor allem Solar, Wind, Wasserstoff aber auch Bereiche in denen noch viel Potential steckt wie Krypto und/oder auch Online-Lotterien, Gaming, seltene Erden sowie Rohstoffe.

Anlagehorizont mehrere Jahre. show more
WFHETS2020
2020-12-04
High watermark
107.9

thomschn
Thomas Schneider
Registered since 2020-03-23
