Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

illumino alpha

illumino

Last Login: 11/14/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.8%
since 11/10/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
0.45
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Dieses Wikifolio trackt die Wertentwicklung der jeweils höchst bewerteten Aktien des illumino Alpha Scores. Dabei sollen stets ca. 15 Positionen zeitgleich geöffnet sein. Es wird eine Cashquote von 10% für etwaige Nachkäufe angestrebt. Der Anlagehorizont ist mittel- bis langfristig und gehandelt wird vorrangig aufgrund starker Veränderungen im AI-Score.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFILLUALPH

Date created

11/10/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.7

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Special Investments 1

Ingo Reeps

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Selektion nach Leverm.(offensiv)

Thomas Spier

+16.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge&Trading

Dennis Raute

+8.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum

Martin Winter

+11.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Hedge

Ralph Markus Sonderhüsken

+18.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Ambition Europa und USA

Franz Köninger

+11.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Black Bastard

Jan Suermann

+18.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trends and more

Markus Raible

+18.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

2Stein's Best Platin

Anton Muehlemann

+12.5%
Ø-Perf. per year