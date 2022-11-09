Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

illumino chance

illumino

Last Login: 11/09/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.7%
since 11/09/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.5%
Max loss
0.67
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 700 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Dieses Wikifolio trackt die Wertentwicklung der jeweils höchst bewerteten Aktien des illumino Chance Scores. Dabei sollen stets ca. 8-12 Positionen zeitgleich geöffnet sein. Es wird eine Cashquote von 10% für etwaige Nachkäufe angestrebt. Der Anlagehorizont ist mittel- bis langfristig und gehandelt wird vorrangig aufgrund starker Veränderungen im AI-Score.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFILLUCHNC

Date created

11/09/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Value+

Dirk Uhle

+8.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Global Champions

Christian Thiel

+11.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

ANT1 FRAG - HPS worldwide

Nils Römer

+5.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Substanz plus Soliditaet

Hardy Josef Hermann

+9.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Lithium und Elektromobilitaet

Matthias Junk

+42.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Quality fundamental Selection

Peter Schrey

+8.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trends and more

Markus Raible

+18.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Value meets Momentum

Thomas Spier

+24.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Grundinvestment

Simon Weishar

+25.4%
Ø-Perf. per year