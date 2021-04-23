See all wikifolios
Innovation from Asia

Robin Simons
InvestorStudent

Performance

  • +0.5 %
    since 2021-04-23
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.86×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

The idea of the Wikifolio is to invest into businesses in Asia, that are trying out innovative approaches according to my research. In my opinion, this should not restrict the portfolio to a specific industry, but rather it should be open to diversify across multiple industries, by picking out the firms that, in my opinion, have the best potential to leverage their network effects and technology.
The investment shall also be about a long time horizon, because in my opinion this decade we have a lot of potential to see good growth in this part of the world.
The research shall also be done mostly on a fundamental basis, incorporating many qualitative elements.
Master data

Symbol
WFINNOASIA
Date created
2021-04-23
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

InvestorStudent
Robin Simons
Registered since 2021-03-29
