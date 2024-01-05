Skip to content
Finqube Thematic ETF Select

Finqube

Last Login: 01/05/2024

blank

-0.7%
since 1/4/2024
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.1%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

This Wikifolio employs a rule-based investment strategy that aims to invest in the Top5 high-momentum ETFs out of 50 thematic sectors. Central to this approach is a meticulously crafted TSI (Trend Strength Indicator) scoring model. The Top5 ETFs, based on the highest TSI scores, that make it into the Wikifolio must be from different thematic sectors, ensuring a diversified approach and avoiding concentration in the same thematic niche. Investable Universe: The universe encompasses global investable thematic ETFs in the following niches: Agriculture, Artificial Intelligence, Automation, Battery, Big Data, Biotech, Blockchain, Circular Economy, Cloud, Crypto, Cybersecurity, Data Center, Defense, Digital Health, Digital Infrastructure, Digital Learning, Digital Payments, Digitalization, Dividend, eCommerce, eMobility, Fintech, Future of Food, Gaming/eSports, Gold, Healthcare, Hydrogen, Innovative Technologies, Internet of Things, IPO, Logistic, Luxury, Metaverse, Mining, Moat, Photonics, Private Equity, Rare Earth, Renewable Energy, Robotics, Semiconductor, Smart City, Smart Home, Solar, Space, Technology, Travel, Uranium, Water, Wind. TSI Scoring System: The TSI (Trend Strength Indicator) System, rooted in relative strength principles, acts as a filter to identify ETFs displaying strong trend strength. Within this predefined ETF universe, each ETF receives a percentage score (0% to 100%) based on its performance, with higher scores indicating stronger trends. Subsequently, TSI Scores are ranked in ascending order, positioning ETFs from best to worst. Rebalancing and Buffer Rule: On the first trading day of each month, a review determines if changes in TSI rankings warrant a Wikifolio rebalancing. If an ETF drops out of the Top8, it is replaced with the next highest-ranked ETF from a different thematic sector that's not already in the Wikifolio. The newly added ETF takes over the appropriate weight from those that have been removed.

Master data

Symbol

WFINQUBE03

Date created

01/04/2024

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

