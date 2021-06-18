InsightGrowth-Shares
Last Login: 2021-06-18
Performance
-
+0.4 %since 2021-06-16
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.2 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.28×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-06-17 at 10:03 amDE0005419105Price EUR 49.930 6.1 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
In this wikifolio, world-wide stock of small-, mid-, as well as, large-cap companies shall be traded over the course of a few days up to weeks. In the beginning, position entries and take profits shall only be made according to chart analysis (flags, pennants, turn around patterns, etc.). Fundamental data might be included through time. Through position distribution on different branches, company sizes and kinds a certain diversification shall be obtained. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFINSGRWTS
|
Date created
|2021-06-16
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.4
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-05-11
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis